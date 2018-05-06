Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/07/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week the club as a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: DACA Luncheon
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Red Event Center, 921 8th Street
Info: Members and the public are invited to Latino Community Roundtable’s (LCR) DACA Luncheon. The guest speaker is Solange Altman, an immigration attorney from El Concilio. She will be making a special presentation followed by questions and answers regarding the current status of the DACA Program to DACA Students and more. LCR renewed its membership with the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, and there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Cecil Russell, Chamber's CEO. Cost is $20 at the door and includes lunch. For more information, contact Aaron Anguiano, 209-567-1040.
What: Modesto Junior College Athletics Pirates Fest Fundraiser
When: Friday, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Athletics Department and MJC Foundation invite the community to the 19th annual Pirates Fest Beer, Wine and Food Celebration in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center on the west campus. The event features regional beers and wines for tasting, accompanied by food samples and a silent auction that includes premium wines, gift certificates, gift baskets and more. Proceeds benefit the 21 sports in MJC’s athletic program. Call Box and Mattea Overstreet are playing live music, and KHOP 95.1 radio station is also providing entertainment. Tickets are $40 presale and $45 at the door. To purchase tickets, contact the MJC Athletics Department at 209-575-6270 or MJC Foundation at 209-575-6068; or go to athletics.mjc.edu.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center (NMCHC) holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
JAMESTOWN
What: Railtown 1897 Mother’s Day
When: Sunday, May 13, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Railtown 1897 SHP, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: The Railtown 1897 State Historic Park (SHP) plans to treat moms on this Mother’s Day by offering excursion train rides behind a historic diesel locomotive along with a special surprise to all mothers who visit the Park (while supplies last). The six-mile, 45-minute roundtrip ride takes passengers through the rolling Gold Country foothills, passing through meadows and along grassy hillsides covered with ancient oak trees. The luxury lounge coach No. 2901 will be available on a first come, first serve basis. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.railtown1897.org. Park admission costs are $5 for adults, $3 for youths ages 6-17 and free for children five and under. All train ride tickets include Park admission and are available for advance purchase. For more information, call 209-984-3953.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gracy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. all Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
RIVERBANK
What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: 2201 Morrill Road
Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause and meets the second Monday of each month. First time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP Restaurant, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments