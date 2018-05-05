Transients believed to be living in Modesto house that caught fire Saturday night

A fire was reported Saturday night at a house in Modesto believed to be inhabited by transients, according to the Modesto Fire Department.
Fire crews arrived just after 9 p.m. to a working structure fire located at the back of the house in the 1900 block of Debonaire Drive, according to Modesto Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg. They were able to quickly put out the blaze and no one was injured.
The Modesto Irrigation District also was called to the scene because a power line in the back of the house had fallen, Jesberg said.
He said the home was not occupied, although it appeared transients were living inside. There was no one in the house when firefighters arrived.
There were no damage estimates or information on how the fire started Saturday night as fire crews remained, Jesberg said, and fire investigators prepared to work the scene.
