Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/06/18)

MODESTO
What: Yosemite Community College District Board Policy Meeting
When: Monday, 12:30 p.m.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board Trustees regular meeting. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu.
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316, Meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: Post 316 invites service members who served during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces to its regular meeting. For more information contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387.
What: Miss Stanislaus Spirit Pageant
When: Deadline: Friday, May 18
Where: Online
Info: The second annual Miss Stanislaus Spirit Pageant is presented by the Modesto Lion 500 Club and the Society for disAbilities. The pageant is open to girls ages 5 to 22 with disabilities. The pageant will be Saturday, June 2, at 1:30 p.m. For more information and guidelines call 209-524-3536 or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
What: 6 Cups to College Mentoring Program
When: Tuesday, May 22, 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: SCOE seeks mentors for program that pairs community members with high school students who would most benefit from assistance with college and career guidance. Matched by gender, and when possible, by college major/career interest. Orientations in the Patterson Room. For more information call 209-238-1717 or visit www.stancoe.org/6Cups.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Fair Board of Directors Meeting
When: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: Meetings are held in the administration building board room. Members of the public and stakeholders are welcome to attend. For more information call 209-736-2561 or visit frogtown.org.
ESCALON
What: Garage Sale Fundraiser for ACT
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 709 First St.
Info: ACT Spay and Neuter Clinic garage sale fundraiser with information on feral cat colony care, TNR and options for spay and neuter for cats and dogs in the community. ACT is a low cost clinic located in Stockton and all proceeds go towards the clinics spay and neuter operations. For more information call Karen Mosser 209-809-5406.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Charter School Information Meeting
When: Thursday, May 17, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Information for those interested in enrolling their children for the upcoming school year. For more, call 209-874-9070 or visit hcs.hickmanschools.org or facebook.com/hickmancharterschool.
PATTERSON
Who: Patterson School Board Meeting
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Patterson JUSD, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees regular meeting begins in closed session at 6:30 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. For agenda information, visit patterson.agendaonline.net/public. For district information, call 209-895-7700.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank Historical Museum Breakfast
When: Saturday, May 20, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.
Info: Omelet breakfast funds will go toward efforts to expand the Riverbank Historical Museum. Tickets are available at City Hall, the museum, O'Brien's Market, Farmers Insurance (Riverbank location only) and at the door. Cost is $10; $5 ages 6 and under. For more information call 209-869-7161 or visit riverbankhistoricmuseum.com.
TRACY
What: District 6 Dairy Princess Crown
When: Deadline: Friday, May 11
Where: Online
Info: The local dairy industry is accepting applications from young women wishing to compete. The winner will represent the dairy industry as a spokeswoman and representative. Qualifications can be found on the application, at californiadairypressroom.com/ca-dairy-princesses. For more information call Linda Teixeira 209-634-4500 or 209-402-8305 or CMAB office at cmacedo@cmab.net or 209-484-0690.
TURLOCK
What: Legislators Mobile District Hours
When: Thursday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Turlock Chamber of Commerce, 115 S. Golden State Blvd.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce hosts its monthly 2nd Thursday Local Legislators Mobile District Office hours. Representatives for Rep. Jeff Denham, Sen. Tom Berryhill and Assemblyman Heath Flora will meet with visitors. For more information, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
