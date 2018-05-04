Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/05/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Library Used Book Sale
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 16th & I streets
Info: Friends of the Modesto Library will sell used books on the portico of the Modesto Library. Paperbacks are 50 cents; hard cover $1; special table of bargains up to $6. Everything from fiction, nonfiction, history and more. For more information, call Pat at 209-985-7156.
What: DACA Luncheon
When: Thursday, May 10, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St.
Info: Latino Community Roundtable lunch with guest speaker Solange Altman, an immigration attorney from El Concilio, who will talk and take questions on the current status of the DACA Program. Also, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Modesto Chamber of Commerce CEO Cecil Russell to mark the LCR membership renewal. Cost is $20 at the door and includes lunch. For more information, contact Aaron Anguiano, 209-567-1040.
What: Modesto Junior College Athletics Pirates Fest Fundraiser
When: Friday, May 11, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Beer, wine and food celebration in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center features regional beers and wines for tasting, food samples and a silent auction that includes premium wines, gift certificates, gift baskets and more. Proceeds benefit the 21 sports in MJC’s athletic program. Call Box and Mattea Overstreet will play live music with KHOP 95.1 radio station also providing entertainment. Tickets are $40 advance, $45 at the door. To purchase tickets, contact the MJC athletics department at 209-575-6270; MJC Foundation at 209-575-6068; or go to athletics.mjc.edu.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, May 12, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
JAMESTOWN
What: Railtown 1897 Mother’s Day
When: Sunday, May 13, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Railtown 1897 SHP, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: The six-mile, 45-minute round-trip ride takes passengers through the Gold Country foothills. Luxury lounge coach No. 2901 will be available on a first come, first served basis. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.railtown1897.org. Train ride tickets include park admission. Park-only admission is $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages five and under. For more information, call 209-984-3953.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, May 13, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65, invites the public for biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes with coffee and orange juice. Cost is $6 adults, $3 ages 7 to 12, free ages 6 and under. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP Restaurant, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
100 YEARS AGO: The city of Riverbank planned to open its new, modern and up-to-date swimming pool. An advertisement said the public pool had a chlorine gas water purifier. Residents who did not have a swimsuit could rent one.
