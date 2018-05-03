Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/04/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Go Red For Women Luncheon
When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: Fundraiser for the American Heart Association begins and ends with a shopping, health and beauty expo featuring health screenings, educational breakout sessions and beauty boutiques. The luncheon program begins at noon and features Olympian Kendall Wesenberg of Modesto as the keynote speaker, as well as Dallas Riches and Amy Starr. Advance ticket sales only, visit modestogoredluncheon.heart.org or contact the American Heart Association at 209-477-2683.
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers for purchase with free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Weekly local groups and Web- or telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Fair Board of Directors Meeting
When: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: Meetings are held in the administration building board room. Members of the public and stakeholders are welcome to attend. For more information call 209-736-2561 or visit frogtown.org.
ESCALON
What: Garage Sale Fundraiser for ACT
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 709 First St.
Info: ACT Spay and Neuter Clinic garage sale fundraiser with information on feral cat colony care, TNR and options for spay and neuter for cats and dogs in the community. ACT is a low cost clinic located in Stockton and all proceeds go towards the clinics spay and neuter operations. For more information call Karen Mosser 209-809-5406.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank Historical Museum Breakfast
When: Saturday, May 20, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.
Info: Omelet breakfast funds will go toward efforts to expand the Riverbank Historical Museum. Tickets are available at City Hall, the museum, O'Brien's Market, Farmers Insurance (Riverbank location only) and at the door. Cost is $10; $5 ages 6 and under. For more information call 209-869-7161 or visit riverbankhistoricmuseum.com.
TRACY
What: District 6 Dairy Princess Crown
When: Deadline: Friday, May 11
Where: Online
Info: The local dairy industry is accepting applications from young women wishing to compete. The winner will represent the dairy industry as a spokeswoman and representative. Qualifications can be found on the application, at californiadairypressroom.com/ca-dairy-princesses. For more information call Linda Teixeira 209-634-4500 or 209-402-8305 or CMAB office at cmacedo@cmab.net or 209-484-0690.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the next superintendent of the Modesto City Schools District would be Aubrey Augustus Douglas. At the time, Douglas held the position of Assistant Superintendent of Public Instruction and Chief of the division of secondary education with the California Department of Education. He was appointed to lead the district after J. H. Bradley resigned. Douglas was to be paid $7,500 a year, $1,200 more than the outgoing Bradley.
Comments