Man hit by train in Modesto while crossing tracks on bike

A man riding his bike across tracks in the area of Yosemite Boulevard and Empire Avenue in Modesto on Wednesday afternoon suffered only minor injuries when struck by a slow-moving train.
Crews from the Modesto Fire Department and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District responded to the call shortly after 5 p.m. "It appears he was struck and dragged along, but for getting hit by a train, he had minimal injuries — scrapes and bruises," said Andrew Hunter, acting battalion chief with Modesto Fire.
When firefighters arrived, the man already had gotten himself free, Hunter said. He was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital.
"The information we have is that he was crossing the tracks, on his bike and talking with somebody next to him as the train approached," the chief said. Train crew members reported that they sounded their horn and yelled for him to get out of the way, but the man apparently didn't recognize until the last minute that the train was bearing down on him, Hunter said.
The train was going somewhere between 5 and 15 mph, the chief said. The woman next to the victim was uninjured.
The man appeared to be in his 50s or 60s, Hunter said. He told responders this was the second time he's been struck by a train, the first having occurred when he was much younger.
