Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy Royjindar Singh rings the bell Wednesday morning May 2, 2018 in memory of officers killed in the line of duty during the Peace Officers Memorial ceremony at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, Calif.
News

Fallen peace officers honored at ceremony

By Joan Barnett Lee

jlee@modbee.com

May 02, 2018 02:29 PM

Law enforcement representatives from throughout Stanislaus County gathered Wednesday morning for an annual ceremony to pay tribute to their fallen colleagues.

The Stanislaus County Peace Officers Association memorial service, held at Lakewood Memorial Park, honored 16 officers and deputies killed in the line of duty since 1935.

Added to the list this year was Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Garner, killed along with Community Service Officer Raschel Johnson in a car accident on May 13, 2017.

