Fallen peace officers honored at ceremony

Law enforcement representatives from throughout Stanislaus County gathered Wednesday morning for an annual ceremony to pay tribute to their fallen colleagues.
The Stanislaus County Peace Officers Association memorial service, held at Lakewood Memorial Park, honored 16 officers and deputies killed in the line of duty since 1935.
Added to the list this year was Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Garner, killed along with Community Service Officer Raschel Johnson in a car accident on May 13, 2017.
