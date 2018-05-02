Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/03/18)

MODESTO
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: Modesto Junior College Athletics Pirates Fest Fundraiser
When: Friday, May 11, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Athletics Department and MJC Foundation invite the community to the 19th annual Pirates Fest Beer, Wine and Food Celebration in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center. The event features regional beers and wines for tasting, accompanied by food samples and a silent auction that includes premium wines, gift certificates, gift baskets and more. Proceeds benefit the 21 sports in MJC’s athletic program. Call Box and Mattea Overstreet are playing live music, and KHOP 95.1 radio station is also providing entertainment. Tickets are $40 presale and $45 at the door. To purchase tickets, contact the MJC Athletics Department at 209-575-6270 or MJC Foundation at 209-575-6068; or go to athletics.mjc.edu.
What: Miss Stanislaus Spirit Pageant
When: Deadline: Friday, May 18
Where: Online
Info: The Second Annual Miss Stanislaus Spirit Pageant is presented by the Modesto Lion 500 Club and the Society for disAbilities. The pageant is open to girls ages 5 to 22, with disabilities. The pageant will be Saturday, June 2, at 1:30 p.m. For more information and guidelines call 209-524-3536 or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
JAMESTOWN
What: Railtown 1897 Mother’s Day
When: Sunday, May 13, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Railtown 1897 SHP, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: The Railtown 1897 State Historic Park (SHP) plans to treat moms on this Mother’s Day by offering excursion train rides behind a historic diesel locomotive along with a special surprise to all mothers who visit the Park (while supplies last). The six-mile, 45-minute roundtrip ride takes passengers through the rolling Gold Country foothills, passing through meadows and along grassy hillsides covered with ancient oak trees. The luxury lounge coach No. 2901 will be available on a first come, first serve basis. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.railtown1897.org. Park admission costs are $5 for adults, $3 for youths ages 6-17 and free for children five and under. All train ride tickets include Park admission and are available for advance purchase. For more information, call 209-984-3953.
OAKDALE
What: Arts and Flowers
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Museum & History Center, 212 West F St.
Info: The Oakdale Garden Club and Friends of Oakdale Heritage will present their joint event, Arts & Flowers at the Oakdale Museum & History Center. Visitors to the outdoor event will have an opportunity to take part in a Single Stem Flower Competition, held from 10 a.m. to noon, entries must be submitted between by 10:30 a.m., with judging and awards held at noon. A sale of a variety of plants, as well as the unique horseshoe art by Gary Cooksey, is included in the event. And for questions on gardening, several Club members will be on hand ready with advice. Food provided by Jarro Viejo's Taco Truck from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information email at oakdaleheritage@yahoo.com.
WATERFORD
What: Día de los niños/ Día de los libros
When: Thursday, 3 to 4 p.m.
Where: Waterford Library, 324 E St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library will mark Día de los niños/Día de los libros, or Day of the Child/Day of the Book, a national celebration that emphasizes the importance of literacy, regardless of linguistic or cultural background. This year’s theme is “Wild About Books.” Each branch will host a bilingual Story Time, crafts and activities. Children will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of Friends of the Library. For more information call 209-874-2191.
50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that 19 daycare centers for migrant farm workers were lacking sufficient money to open. Two state agencies reported there was money, at least until July 1st. Two of 19 centers were located in Stanislaus County and opened despite the lack of funding. County officials pieced together a daycare program to open with the seasonal migrant housing at the farm labor camps in Westley and Empire.
