Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/02/18)

MODESTO
What: MJC/YCCD Retiree Reunion
When: Thursday, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Great Valley Museum, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Retirees from Modesto Junior College and Yosemite Community College District Central Services are invited. Light refreshments and beverages will be served. There will be a show at 3 p.m. at the William Luebke Planetarium for a show. Parking is free. RSVP to Sandy Marks in the MJC Foundation Office, call 209-575-6619 or email at markss@mjc.edu.
What: Modesto Go Red For Women Luncheon
When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: Fundraiser for the American Heart Association begins and ends with a shopping, health and beauty expo featuring health screenings, educational breakout sessions and beauty boutiques. The luncheon program begins at noon and features Olympian Kendall Wesenberg of Modesto as the keynote speaker, as well as Dallas Riches and Amy Starr. Advance ticket sales only, visit modestogoredluncheon.heart.org or contact the American Heart Association at 209-477-2683.
What: Modesto Library Used Book Sale
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 16th and I streets
Info: The Friends of the Modesto Library will sell used books on the portico of the Modesto Library. Paperbacks are 50 cents; hard cover $1; special table of bargains up to $6. Everything from fiction, nonfiction, history and more. For more information, call Pat at 209-985-7156.
DENAIR
What: Día de los niños/Día de los libros
When: Wednesday, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Where: Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road
Info: The Stanislaus County Library will mark Día de los niños/Día de los libros, or Day of the Child/Day of the Book, a national celebration that emphasizes the importance of literacy, regardless of linguistic or cultural background. This year’s theme is “Wild About Books.” Each branch will host a bilingual storytime, crafts and activities. Children will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of Friends of the Library. For more information call 209-634-1283.
EMPIRE
What: Empire Library Used Book Sale
When: Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Empire Library, 18 S Abbie St.
Info: The Friends of the Empire Library will have used books for sale inside and outside of the library. Paperbacks are 50 cents; hard cover $1 with a special table of bargains up to $6. Everything from fiction, nonfiction, history and more. For more information, call Carolyn Di Piero 209-471-3411.
OAKDALE
What: Arts and Flowers
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Museum & History Center, 212 West F St.
Info: The Oakdale Garden Club and Friends of Oakdale Heritage will present outdoor event. Visitors can take part in a Single Stem Flower Competition, 10 a.m. to noon; entries must be submitted between by 10:30 a.m., with judging and awards held at noon. Plants and art for sale with garden club members available for advice and questions. Food provided by Jarro Viejo's Taco Truck from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information email at oakdaleheritage@yahoo.com.
40 YEARS AGO: The Editorial Board of the Modesto Bee along with the Modesto Irrigation District and Rep. John J. McFall (D-Manteca) evaluated a deal that would have given Pacific Gas and Electric control of new transmission lines from the New Melones Dam Project. McFall delayed the approval of a 50-year, $15.7 million federal contract to PG&E to build the transmission lines to Oakdale, then route the power over existing east side lines to Tracy.
