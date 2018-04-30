News

Update: Victim in Riverbank shooting is expected to survive, sheriff's office says

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

April 30, 2018 08:42 PM

Riverbank

Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured in Riverbank on Monday night. The unidentified victim is expected to survive.

According to authorities, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in a mobile home park on Topeka Street just east of Jackson Avenue. The call came in about 7:20 p.m.

A victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition was not known Monday evening.

A man suspected in the shooting was still at large as of 9:45 p.m..

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.

  Comments  