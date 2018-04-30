Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/01/18)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee; $5 for a sandwich and chips. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers on hand for purchase, as well as free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: Modesto Library Used Book Sale
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 16th & Ist streets
Info: The Friends of the Modesto Library will have many gently used books for sale on the portico of the Modesto Library. Paperbacks are 50 cents; Hard cover books $1 with a special table of bargains up to $6. Everything from fiction, non-fiction, history and more. For more information, call Pat at 209-985-7156.
What: Miss Stanislaus Spirit Pageant
When: Deadline: Friday, May 18
Where: Online
Info: The Second Annual Miss Stanislaus Spirit Pageant is presented by the Modesto Lion 500 Club and the Society for disAbilities. The pageant is open to girls ages 5 to 22, with disabilities. Deadline to sign-up is by Friday, May 18 to the first 12 contestants in each category. The pageant will be Saturday, June 2, at 1:30 p.m. For more information and guidelines call 209-524-3536 or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Charter School Information Meeting
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Meeting will give information on enrolling children for the upcoming school year. For more, call 209-874-9070 or visit hcs.hickmanschools.org or facebook.com/hickmancharterschool.
PATTERSON
What: CTE Job Fair/Hiring Event
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Patterson High School, 200 North 7th Street
Info: Patterson High School, in coordination with its Supply Chain & Logistics Advisory Committee and Truck Driving partners, will be hosting a job fair/hiring event for qualified Patterson High School students. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will include a brief partner advisory meeting and facility tour following the event until 1:30 pm. To learn more about Patterson’s Career Technical Education Programs or other PJUSD programs, initiatives, and events call Johnny Padilla at 209-895-7738 or visit www.patterson.k12.ca.us or follow on facebook at facebook.com/PJUSD95363.
SONORA
What: Friends and Neighbors Expo
When: Thursday, June 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive
Info: This ninth annual event features resources and programs for community members age 50 and over, sponsored by the Tuolumne County Commission on Aging with Sierra Senior Providers and Friends and Neighbors Magazine. There will be volunteer and activity opportunities as well as health, internet communications, travel and more. Sponsors include Chicken Ranch Casino, Heuton Memorial Chapel, Black Oak Casino and TC Transit. Admission and parking is free, call for a ride at 209-533-0404. For more information call the Sonora Senior Center at 209-533-2622 or visit coasenior.com.
TURLOCK
What: Legislators Mobile District Hours
When: Thursday, May 10, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Turlock Chamber of Commerce, 115 S. Golden State Blvd.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its monthly 2nd Thursday Local Legislators Mobile District Office hours. Representatives from Rep. Jeff Denham, Sen. Tom Berryhill and Assemblyman Heath Flora will be present to meet with visitors. For more information, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
