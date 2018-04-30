Modesto man badly hurt, airlifted when car goes down embankment near La Grange

A Modesto man who was not wearing a seat belt when his car plunged down a 50-foot embankment west of La Grange on Sunday evening suffered major injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred about 6:35 p.m. on Highway 132 west of La Grange Road. Kevin Don Kent, 53, was eastbound in a 2001 Honda Civic. For an undetermined reason, he allowed his car to veer onto the south shoulder of the highway, where he lost control, the CHP said.
Kent steered to the left, crossed both lanes, traveled onto the north shoulder and down the embankment.
Kent, who was alone in his car, was taken by air ambulance to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Alcohol and drugs were determined to not be factors in the crash, the CHP said.
