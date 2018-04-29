Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/30/18)

MODESTO
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 906 J St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The topic of the meeting is “How Fundraising & Finance Can Get Along.” The meeting will feature guest speaker Roxanne Shockey, a CPA and assurance partner with Atherton & Associates. Shockey will cover understanding restricted gifts and what to know about nonprofit accounting, including recent rule changes. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
What: MJC Athletics Pirates Fest Fundraiser
When: Friday, May 11, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Athletics Department and MJC Foundation invite the community to the 19th annual Pirates Fest Beer, Wine and Food Celebration in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center on West Campus. The event features regional beers and wines for tasting, accompanied by food samples and a silent auction that includes premium wines, gift certificates, gift baskets and more. Proceeds benefit the 21 sports in MJC’s athletic program. Call Box and Mattea Overstreet are playing live music and KHOP 95.1 radio station is also providing entertainment. Tickets are $40 presale and $45 at the door. To purchase tickets, contact the MJC Athletics Department at 209-575-6270, MJC Foundation at 209-575-6068, or online at www.mjc.edu/athletics/.
CERES
What: Ceres Women’s Club lunch meeting
When: First Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: My Garden Cafe, 2535 E. Whitmore Ave.
Info: The Ceres Women’s Club invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The club mission is to help support Ceres and Central Valley high schools and 10 other agencies through scholarships for those in need. For more information, call Carmen Ingols at 209-632-6497 or email rccgingols@gmail.com.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65, invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guests will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. all Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
OAKDALE
Who: Oakdale Women’s Club luncheon/meeting
When: Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: The Oakdale Women’s Club invites the public to its lunch buffet meetings, the first Tuesday of each month through May. The club is for women whose goal is to promote civic improvements to the city of Oakdale. All members attending this function are always welcome to bring a guest. Lunch is $16, and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, call 209-342-0281 or email owc501@yahoo.com.
TRACY
What: District 6 Dairy Princess
When: Deadline: Friday, May 11
Where: Online
Info: The local dairy industry is now accepting applications from young women wishing to compete for the District 6 Dairy Princess crown. The winner will represent the dairy industry in District 6 as a spokeswoman and will also represent the California dairy industry in appearances at schools, fairs, industry meetings and more. The newly selected Dairy Princess and alternate will participate in a mandatory training, July 9-12. Detailed qualifications can be found on the application, at californiadairypressroom.com/ca-dairy-princesses. Applicants are urged to submit their applications as soon as possible. The application deadline is Friday, May 11, 2018. For more information, call Linda Teixeira 209-634-4500 or 209-402-8305, or CMAB office at cmacedo@cmab.net or 209-484-0690.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee’s Restaurant, 2501 Fulkerth Rd.
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
