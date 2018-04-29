Stanislaus County birth announcements (04/30/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
April 18
MOTSINGER: Christy and Jacob, Oakdale, girl
SANCHEZ: Alejandra and Edgardo Sanchez, Manteca, boy
ZAMORA: Annabelle and Anthony, Stockton, girl
April 19
REY: Holly and Derek, Ripon, boy
SEDANO: Shelli and Fabian, Modesto, boy
April 20
DIAS: Yazmine and Eric, Modesto, girl
HIGNITE: Christine and Ryan, Patterson, girl
April 21
DAVALOS: Luisa and Bryan Valdivia, Modesto, girL
TERPENING: Amanda and Jeremy, Mountain House, boy
BATES: Brianna and Matthew, Modesto, boy
April 22
WINGETT: Jacquelin and Trebor, Turlock, boy
April 23
CALDWELL: Jessica and Christopher, Lathrop, girl
KAUR: Rajdeep and Manjinder Singh, Manteca, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
April 19
YADIRA: Escobedo, Ceres, girl
April 23
ARCHAMBAULT: Zaira and Jacob, Gustine, twins, boys
MCCARTIN: Jasmine, Stevinson, boy
VILLAFAN: Claudia, Atwater, girl
April 24
BARRERA: Ana, Turlock, girl
PULIDO: Abigail, Atwater, boy
HERNANDEZ: Concepcion, Turlock, girl
