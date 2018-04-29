News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (04/30/18)

Bee Staff Reports

April 29, 2018 02:39 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

April 18

MOTSINGER: Christy and Jacob, Oakdale, girl

SANCHEZ: Alejandra and Edgardo Sanchez, Manteca, boy

ZAMORA: Annabelle and Anthony, Stockton, girl

April 19

REY: Holly and Derek, Ripon, boy

SEDANO: Shelli and Fabian, Modesto, boy

April 20

DIAS: Yazmine and Eric, Modesto, girl

HIGNITE: Christine and Ryan, Patterson, girl

April 21

DAVALOS: Luisa and Bryan Valdivia, Modesto, girL

TERPENING: Amanda and Jeremy, Mountain House, boy

BATES: Brianna and Matthew, Modesto, boy

April 22

WINGETT: Jacquelin and Trebor, Turlock, boy

April 23

CALDWELL: Jessica and Christopher, Lathrop, girl

KAUR: Rajdeep and Manjinder Singh, Manteca, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

April 19

YADIRA: Escobedo, Ceres, girl

April 23

ARCHAMBAULT: Zaira and Jacob, Gustine, twins, boys

MCCARTIN: Jasmine, Stevinson, boy

VILLAFAN: Claudia, Atwater, girl

April 24

BARRERA: Ana, Turlock, girl

PULIDO: Abigail, Atwater, boy

HERNANDEZ: Concepcion, Turlock, girl

