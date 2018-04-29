Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/28/18)

MODESTO
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 906 J St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The topic of the meeting is, “How Fundraising & Finance Can Get Along.” Roxanne Shockey, a CPA and assurance partner with Atherton & Associates, will discuss understanding restricted gifts and what to know about nonprofit accounting, including recent rule changes. Cost is $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, May 1 at 4 p.m. For more information email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
CERES
What: Ceres Women’s Club lunch meeting
When: First Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: My Garden Cafe, 2535 E. Whitmore Ave.
Info: The club mission is to help support Ceres and Central Valley high schools and 10 other agencies through scholarships for those in need. For more information, call Carmen Ingols at 209-632-6497 or email rccgingols@gmail.com.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Charter School Information Meeting
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Meeting will give information on enrolling children for the upcoming school year. For more, call 209-874-9070 or visit hcs.hickmanschools.org or facebook.com/hickmancharterschool.
KNIGHTS FERRY
What: Peddler's Faire
When: Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Knights Ferry Corps of Engineer Park, Hwy 108/120 (Sonora Rd./Covered Bridge Rd.)
Info: This 28th annual event is sponsored by the Knights Ferry History & Museum Associates in conjunction with the Corps of Engineers. It will be held rain or shine. Admission is free. Antiques, collectibles, and hand made crafts will be sold in the booths. There will be food booths. Pancake breakfast in IOOF Hall on Main Street from 7 to 11 a.m. for $60. Free shuttle bus will be available. The museum will be open upstairs in Miller's Hall above the ice cream shop. For more information call 209-480-3602.
MARIPOSA
What: International Jazz Day
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Where: Mariposa High School, 5074 Old Highway
Info: West Coast Jazz presents the Mariposa Jazz Fest on International Jazz Day. The festival will play host to the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West. . Festivities will be at the high school’s Fiester Auditorium. Parking and tickets are free. For more information or to get a ticket contact Sharon 209-813-4061 or visit mariposajazzfest.brownpapertickets.com or facebook.com/MariposaJazzFest.
OAKDALE
Who: Oakdale Women's Club Luncheon/meeting
When: Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: The Oakdale Women’s Club invites the public to its lunch buffet meetings, the first Tuesday of each month through May. The club is for women whose goal is to promote civic improvements to the city of Oakdale. All members attending this function are always welcome to bring a guest. Lunch is $16, and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation call 209-342-0281 or email owc501@yahoo.com.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: DEA Take Back Day
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Superior Courthouse, 1100 I St
Info: The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. For more information on what is accepted and locations near you, visit takebackday.dea.gov.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's Restaurant, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
100 YEARS AGO: The men’s clothing store, J. S. Williams Co., announced it was having a sale on its new stock of men’s headgear. The sale was on Smart Straws with a “Snap” and sold between $1.50 and $7.50, depending on style. J. S. Williams Co. was the home of Kuppenheimer Clothes. The men’s clothing store was located at 804 Tenth Street, in Modesto, with the phone number 737.
