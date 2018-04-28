Modesto holds workshops for 2018-19 budget

The City Council will hold workshops this week for Modesto's upcoming 2018-19 budget year, which starts July 1. The meetings are open to the public.
The council will not take any formal action at the workshops but will make recommendations. The council typically formally adopts the budget in June.
The meetings are in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place, 1010 10th St. The schedule is:
▪ Monday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
▪ Wednesday, 1 to 5 p.m.
▪ Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
▪ Friday, 9 a.m. (if necessary)
Comments