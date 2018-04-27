Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/29/18)

MODESTO
What: Measure L Public Meeting
When: Monday, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Bret Harte Elementary School, 909 Glenn Ave.
Info: Members of the public are invited to a public meeting to learn more about the sidewalk improvements planned near Bret Harte Elementary School. A presentation will begin at 6:15 p.m., and exhibits staffed by project engineers will be available before and after the presentation. The Measure L Sidewalks Project consists of four county areas with planned sidewalk improvements. One of these areas is located near the Bret Harte Elementary School and will be the focus of the April 30 public meeting. For more information, members of the public are welcome to call the Project Hotline at 209-464-4350, Ext. 1; send email to Hotline@buethepr.com; or send mail to Public Outreach Coordinator, Measure L Sidewalks Project, P.O. Box 4436, Stockton, CA 95204.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week the club has a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: 6 Cups to College Mentoring Program
When: Tuesday, May 22, 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: SCOE seeks mentors for program that pairs community members with high school students who would most benefit from assistance with college and career guidance. Matched by gender, and when possible, by college major/career interest. Orientations in the Patterson Room. For more information call 209-238-1717 or visit www.stancoe.org/6Cups.
What: Miss Stanislaus Spirit Pageant
When: Deadline: Friday, May 18
Where: Online
Info: The Second Annual Miss Stanislaus Spirit Pageant is presented by the Modesto Lion 500 Club and the Society for disAbilities. The pageant is open to girls ages 5 to 22, with disabilities. Deadline to sign-up is by Friday, May 18 to the first 12 contestants in each category. The pageant will be Saturday, June 2, at 1:30 p.m. For more information and guidelines call 209-524-3536 or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
EMPIRE
What: Empire Library Annual Book Sale
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Empire Library, 18 Abbie St.
Info: The Friends of the Empire Library will have its Annual Book Sale on Friday, May 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, May 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Empire Library. Prices start at $.25. For more information email sandrstarn@yahoo.com.
RIVERBANK
What: CD-10 Candidates Forum in Spanish
When: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. Frances of Rome Church, 2827 Topeka St.
Info: There will be a non partisan candidates forum for those running in Congressional District 10 race. The event will be held at St Frances of Rome Church in Riverbank. It will be in Spanish with translation to English. Candidates that are confirmed for the event include: Josh Harder, Virginia Madueño, Michael Eggman, Ted Howze, Michael Barkley, Sue Zwahlen. For more information contact Kim Martinez at 209-566-4610 or Fr. Misael Avila at 209-534-9546.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Tuolumne County Supervisors Forum
When: Monday, 6 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Community Center, 18775 Manzanita Dr.
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Candidate Forum for the four District 3 contenders, which includes Tuolumne Township, Twain Harte and the uphill communities along the Highway 108 corridor. The event will take place at the Twain Harte Community Center. The candidates who are running to replace Evan Royce, who is not seeking re-election, are Merv Cancio, Anaiah Kirk, Aaron Rasmussen and Laurie Sylwester. For more information about this or other Twain Harte events, contact the Chamber at 209-586-4482.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments