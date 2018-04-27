Stanislaus coroner's office seeks family, friends of Turlock man

The Stanislaus County Coroner's Office is seeking family and friends of Turlock resident Richard Craig Atnip, who died Thursday at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.
Family or friends are asked to call the coroner's office at 209-567-4480.
April 27, 2018 12:44 PM
