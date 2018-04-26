Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/27/18)

MODESTO
What: Carnival Food Fundraiser
When: Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Rd., Ste. 15
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans, their families and the public to its monthly Fourth Friday of the month carnival food fundraiser. Visitors will be able to order from a menu of various carnival food staples like food on a stick, deep fried foods and desserts. The event is free to enter, purchase required on all food items. For more information call 209-343-6292.
What: Parent Resource Center open house
When: Friday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Downtown office, 811 Fifth St., and Airport Neighborhood office. 530 S. Santa Cruz Ave. Modesto, CA 95354.
Info: As part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the public is invited to an open house at the Parent Resource Center (PRC) sites. Attendees can watch a dove release and learn about the importance of positive parent-child interactions.
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: 6 Cups to College Mentoring Program
When: Tuesday, May 22, 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: SCOE seeks mentors for program that pairs community members with high school students who would most benefit from assistance with college and career guidance. Matched by gender, and when possible, by college major/career interest. Orientations in the Patterson Room. For more information call 209-238-1717 or visit www.stancoe.org/6Cups.
TURLOCK
What: Landscape Lecture
When: Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center presents a talk by landscape designer Lee Harris as part of its ongoing Arts Lecture series. Harris will share his perspectives on California's unique contribution to residential landscape design and how it influences the way we live today. As a local landscape designer, Harris has worked under a variety of local Landscape Architects in collaboration on a wide range of projects including residential, commercial, schools, and parks. The lecture is free. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit carnegieartsturlock.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the world’s best pole vaulter was to compete at the Modesto Relays. Cornelius Warmerdam was confirmed to take the week off before the relays on May 15th, by Coach Fred Earle, the director of the relays. After the competition, Warmerdam was to report to the Del Monte Pre Flight School. He was an ensign and needed the permission of his commanding officer to compete.
Comments