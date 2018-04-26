Whole-house fan appears to be origin of Modesto fire

Residents of a home on Peppermint Drive in east Modesto called 911 and evacuated after seeing smoke and flames around their whole-house fan Wednesday afternoon, according to the Modesto Fire Department.
Crews responded about 3:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Peppermint, just off Oakdale Road south of Orangeburg Avenue. First on scene found a single-story home with light smoke showing from the roof vents.
"Crews located a small fire in the attic and were able to quickly extinguish it," Division Chief Tim Tietjen wrote in an incident report. "The fire had spread across the top of the insulation and the trusses, requiring extensive overhaul to ensure the fire was completely out."
The firefighters protect furniture and valuables in the home by laying tarps across them before pulling down ceiling material, he said.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.
