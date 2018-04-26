Modesto's Crystal Creamery cuts its workforce by 5 percent

Modesto's Crystal Creamery has cut its workforce by about 5 percent, the dairy company confirmed Wednesday.
A spokesman released this statement in the afternoon and said company officials are not taking media questions at this time: "We are in the process of re-adjusting our staffing levels to best meet both the current volume and customer demand. Unfortunately, this includes eliminating some jobs. The cuts amount to about 5 percent of our workforce and are necessary to ensure we are best positioned to compete in the marketplace now and in the future.”
A source who provided information on condition of anonymity said about 40 workers were laid off. "They closed B side (butter) and cut maintenance manning by 20 percent," the person said in an email.
Crystal spokesman John Segale said the closest pre-layoff number he had for the Kansas Avenue plant was 900 to 950 employees. By that count, about 45 people were laid off.
Formerly Foster Farms Dairy, the company was founded in 1941 by Max and Verda Foster two years after they started the poultry operation that bears the Foster name.
The transition of Foster dairy products to the Crystal Creamery brand began shortly after the Modesto company bought the Sacramento dairy, Crystal, in 2007.
The layoffs this week come after a period of growth. A 2012 Bee story said that Crystal, one of Modesto's largest employers, had more than 600 workers at that time.
According to the Crystal Creamery website, its products include milk, ice cream, cottage cheese, sour cream, yogurt, butter, specialty items including half and half, and seasonal items like eggnog. It even produces orange and apple juice and bottled spring, distilled and drinking water.
In addition to its 376,418-square-foot Modesto plant, Crystal has an 82,594-square-foot plant in Humboldt County.
