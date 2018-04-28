Longtime city engineer's name will adorn Turlock's new hub for bus riders

The late Roger Fall, who spent 30 years helping manage transportation in Turlock, CA, will be honored with his name on the new hub for bus services.The Roger K. Fall Transit Center at 1418 North Golden State Boulevard will be a place where riders can transfer between Turlock Transit and systems for Stanislaus and Merced counties. The City Council approved the name Tuesday, April 24, 2018. City of Turlock City of Turlock