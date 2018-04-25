Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/26/18)

MODESTO
What: Behavioral Health Board
When: Thursday, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Behavioral Health Scenic Medical Complex, 800 Scenic Drive
Info: Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Board’s regular meeting in the Redwood Room. For more information call 209-525-6225 or visit stancounty.com/bhrs.
What: DKG Epsilon Nu “Fun” Raiser
When: Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: State Theater, 1307 J St.
Info: Sixth annual event with wine, appetizers, raffle items and a 7 p.m. screening of the classic film, “Singin’ in the Rain” with Debbie Reynolds, Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor. The event benefits the Education Foundation of Stanislaus County, Modesto Junior College scholarships, children’s books at the library and the Great Valley Museum. Tickets are a $25, available at the door.
What: Carnival Food Fundraiser
When: Friday, 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans, their families and the public to its monthly Fourth Friday event. Visitors can order from a menu of various carnival food staples like food on a stick, deep fried foods and desserts. The event is free to enter; purchase of food items. For more information call 209-343-6292.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Charter School Information Meeting
When: Tuesday, May 1, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Information for those interested in enrolling their children for the upcoming school year. For more, call 209-874-9070 or visit hcs.hickmanschools.org or facebook.com/hickmancharterschool.
MARIPOSA
What: International Jazz Day/Mariposa Jazz Fest
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Where: Mariposa High School Fiester Auditorium, 5074 Old Highway
Info: The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West performance, dedicated to Erik Plank, Mariposa High School class of 1985. Tickets are complimentary. For more information or to get tickets contact Sharon 209-813-4061 or visit mariposajazzfest.brownpapertickets.com or facebook.com/MariposaJazzFest.
NEWMAN
What: Día de los niños/Día de los libros
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Newman Library, 1305 Kern St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library will mark Día de los niños/Día de los libros, or Day of the Child/Day of the Book, a national celebration that emphasizes the importance of literacy. This year’s theme is “Wild About Books.” Each branch will host a bilingual storytime, crafts and activities. Children will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of Friends of the Library. For more information call 209-862-2010.
50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that on a 4-3 vote by the California Supreme Court, the traditional means of obtaining an arrest warrant were deemed unconstitutional. The ruling reversed a forgery conviction in Los Angeles County and was expected to cost Stanislaus County $36,000 a year in new hire staff costs for writing and processing warrants based on the new standards.
