Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/25/18)

MODESTO
What: El Concilio Job Fair
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: This job fair is open to veterans and other members of the public. It suggested that job seekers dress to impress and take extra resumes for the more than 20 local employers hiring for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. For more information call 209-523-2860.
What: Candidates Forum Luncheon
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Latino Community Roundtable invites the public to its second candidate forum. This forum will feature the two county board of supervisors races, with an opportunity to also meet and hear from the CD-10 congressional candidates. After the luncheon, LCR will vote to endorse candidates in each of the races. Cost is $20. For more information or purchase tickets, contact Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040 or Jeremiah Williams at 209-568-3096.
What: Carnival Food Fundraiser
When: Friday, 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans, their families and the public to its monthly Fourth Friday event. Visitors can order from a menu of various carnival food staples like food on a stick, deep fried foods and desserts. The event is free to enter; purchase of food items. For more information call 209-343-6292.
SALIDA
What: Brightwood College Dental Spring Cleaning Community Event
When: Thursday, 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Brightwood College, 5172 Kiernan Court
Info: This event is free and open to the public and will feature oral hygiene instruction and demonstrations, activities for kids, campus tours and giveaways. For more information contact Brightwood College at 209-543-7000 or visit brightwood.edu/locations/modesto-ca.
SONORA
What: Friends and Neighbors Expo
When: Thursday, June 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive
Info: This ninth annual event features resources and programs for community members age 50 and over, sponsored by the Tuolumne County Commission on Aging with Sierra Senior Providers and Friends and Neighbors Magazine. There will be volunteer and activity opportunities as well as health, internet communications, travel and more. Sponsors include Chicken Ranch Casino, Heuton Memorial Chapel, Black Oak Casino and TC Transit. Admission and parking is free, call for a ride at 209-533-0404. For more information call the Sonora Senior Center at 209-533-2622 or visit coasenior.com.
TURLOCK
What: Appetizers International Event
When: Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Assyrian Civic Center, 2618 N. Golden State Blvd.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce presents this age 21-and-over event featuring food from around the world. Cost is $30. For more information call the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com or visit turlockchamber.com.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Tuolumne County Supervisors Forum
When: Monday, April 30, 6 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Community Center, 18775 Manzanita Drive
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors this forum for the District 3 contenders. The candidates, running to replace Evan Royce who is not seeking re-election, are Merv Cancio, Anaiah Kirk, Aaron Rasmussen and Laurie Sylwester. For more information about this or other Twain Harte events, contact the chamber at 209-586-4482.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the Modesto Court Room, 2012 McHenry Ave., was set to open its doors to the public. The new facility featured 10 air-conditioned racquetball-handball courts, locker rooms and spa facilities. The Modesto Court Room was a partnership between Modesto developer Lloyd Overholtzer, Modesto real estate businessman Ted Ness and Fred Flessing of Sacramento, Flessing was the co-owner of Wall Street, a racquetball club in Sacramento.
Comments