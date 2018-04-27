Designers turn Turlock home into a showstopper for charity. How, where you can see it

Take 20 or so interior designers and let them loose inside one historic home and you might expect a mishmash of rooms decorated in disparate styles.
But somehow the Designer Show House in Turlock came together with a near-unified look that also integrates classic elements of the 1939 two-story home.
This year's Designer Show House is open for public tours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through May 6 at 1129 Sierra Drive. The $30 ticket price supports the city's nonprofit Carnegie Arts Center. It marks the return of a large-scale fundraiser featuring a decorated showplace — from 1984 to 2007 a bi-annual event was held in the Modesto region to benefit Community Hospice.
"It just worked," Suite 52 Living co-owner Sarah Grover said of the cohesiveness of the house's decor. She and her sister, Suite 52 co-owner Emma Grover, were at the home on Friday with other interior designers previewing their work. The sisters designed the living room using nature and world-culture inspirations and tapped local artists for many of the accessories.
Like the other designers, they were happy with how things turned out and also pleased to support the Carnegie.
"It says a lot about our community," Emma Grover said of designers and subcontractors volunteering their time, work and elbow grease.
Interior designer and Carnegie Arts Center Board of Trustees President Jeani Ferrari oversaw much of the work. There are 21 separate spaces to view, including outdoors. Many of the designers used a neutral color palette, with some incorporating metallics and highlighting existing wood features.
The 3,700-square-foot home was built in 1939 for the family of Dr. Sidney Olson, who also had his medical office there. Purchased in 2017 by Nellie and John Lazar, it includes traditional features such as hardwood floors, woodwork throughout, vintage light fixtures and original tile in the bathrooms.
Not ignored is the landscaping, both in the front and back. A greenhouse that had fallen into disrepair over the years provides a particular showstopper, transformed by Pageo Lavender Farms owners George and Patty Kapor into a garden oasis with a centerpiece dining space.
"A lot of cleanup was involved," Patty Kapor said. "We had no idea what we were getting involved in here."
But both the Kapors said the experience was terrific and that they are happy to have been able to support the Carnegie, an art venue that offers exhibits, classes, lectures, performances and activities at its 250 N. Broadway location.
"This has been fun," Patty Kapor said, "to see the community come together like this."
