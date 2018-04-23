Modesto man accused of terror plot in San Francisco will plead guilty, AP reports

Everitt Aaron Jameson of Modesto, accused of plotting a terror attack in San Francisco, plans to plead guilty, the Associated Press reported Monday.

Details were not available on the nature of the plea, which court filings show will be entered June 4 in federal court in Fresno.





Jameson, 26, was arrested Dec. 20 on suspicion of planning a bombing and shooting attack on Christmas Day at Pier 39, a popular tourist spot.

A criminal complaint said Jameson met with an undercover FBI agent whom he believed to be associated with the senior leadership of ISIS (the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, also known as ISIL). The defendant offered to carry out violent acts and to provide financial support for the terrorist group, the complaint said.

Jameson is a 2009 Enochs High School graduate who served in the Marine Corps until he was discharged for failing to disclose an asthma history. He was working as a tow truck driver when he was arrested.

Jameson had pleaded not guilty in January to charges of attempting to aid a terrorist organization and distributing bomb-making information. Each carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Lauren Horwood, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office, told the AP that details of the plea agreement are not yet public.

Jameson's federal defenders did not immediately return telephone and email messages from the AP.





Assistant federal defender Charles Lee previously said investigators found no bomb-making materials and his client had expressed second-thoughts. He said that two rifles and a handgun found during a search were legally owned by a relative and were locked in a gun case where Jameson couldn't get to them.

A federal magistrate earlier found that Jameson has a history relating to drug abuse and appears to have a mental health condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.