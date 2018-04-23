Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/24/18)

MODESTO
What: Stanislaus County Civil Grand Jury
When: Deadline: Wednesday
Info: Citizens interested in serving on the Civil Grand Jury from July 1 to June 30 are encouraged to contact the Grand Jury Office at 209-525-4252 or go online to download an application form at stanct.org/selectionapplication-process. Those qualified will be interviewed by a panel designated by the presiding judge. Grand jurors must be available at least 20 hours per month.
What: Behavioral Health Board
When: Thursday, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Behavioral Health Scenic Medical Complex, 800 Scenic Drive
Info: Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Board regular meeting in the Redwood Room. For more information call 209-525-6225 or visit stancounty.com/bhrs.
CALIFORNIA
What: Reclamation Water Transfer Public Review
When: Deadline: Friday
Info: The Bureau of Reclamation has released for public review a draft environmental document for the Glenn-Colusa Irrigation District’s proposal to transfer up to 45,000 acre-feet of water (15,000 acre feet base supply and 30,000 acre feet Central Valley Project water) to the Colusa Drain Mutual Water Company annually from June through September 2018 through 2022. The draft Environmental Assessment, prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, is available at www.usbr.gov and will be available for a public comment for a seven-day review period. Comments are due by close of business Friday. Email comments to msimon@usbr.gov. Written comments may be mailed to Megan Simon, Bureau of Reclamation, Northern California Area Office, 16349 Shasta Dam Boulevard, Shasta Lake, CA 96019 or faxed to 530-275-2441. For additional information or to request a copy of the document, contact Simon at 530-276-2045 (TTY 800-877-8339).
MARIPOSA
What: International Jazz Day
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Where: Mariposa High School, 5074 Old Highway
Info: West Coast Jazz presents the Mariposa Jazz Fest on International Jazz Day. The festival will play host to the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West. The performance will be dedicated to Erik Plank, Mariposa HS - Class of 1985. Festivities will be at the high school’s Fiester Auditorium. Parking is free, tickets are complimentary. For more information or to get a ticket contact Sharon 209-813-4061 or visit mariposajazzfest.brownpapertickets.com or facebook.com/MariposaJazzFest.
OAKDALE
What: Candidates Forum: Congress, District 10
When: Wednesday, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Bianchi Community Center, 110 South Second St.
Info: A forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters and American Association of University Women (AAUW), Oakdale-Riverbank-Escalon Branch. Each candidate will have time to explain his/her platform, answer written questions from the audience and give a brief summary. For more information, call 209-480-0387 or email AAUW.ORE@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Landscape Lecture
When: Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center presents a talk by landscape designer, Lee Harris, as part of its ongoing Arts Lecture series. Harris will share his perspectives on California's unique contribution to residential landscape design and how it influences the way we live today. As a local landscape designer, Harris has worked under a variety of local landscape architects in collaboration on a wide range of projects including residential, commercial, schools, and parks. The lecture is free. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit carnegieartsturlock.org.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that a 22-member committee, in charge of splitting up the city of Merced to create new high school boundary areas for the school district, had found a way. The committee used a computer program called Map Info. The chair of the committee, Marc Smith, felt the program helped to create fairness and take emotion out of the process. Merced was split in half using streets that formed a meandering diagonal line running from the northeast corner of the city to the southwest corner. The plan was scheduled to be presented to the school board at its May board meeting.
