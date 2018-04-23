Waterford man who lost part of leg in crash died later at hospital, coroner confirms

The driver who lost part of his leg in a crash near Waterford on Saturday afternoon later died at Doctors Medical Center of his injuries, the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office confirmed Monday.
He was identified as Waterford resident Michael Chauvin, 35. His passenger, 26-year-old Olivia Richard of Modesto, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Memorial Medical Center, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Highway 132 just west of Hopper Road. Chauvin was westbound, driving a 1999 Ford Expedition, when he attempted to pass vehicles in front of him by driving on the north shoulder of the highway, the CHP reported.
He lost control, veered across the eastbound lanes, struck a telephone pole and overturned on the south side of the roadway. Chauvin was not wearing a seat belt, and the lower part of his right leg was amputated in the crash.
Witnesses told the CHP that Chauvin had been driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed through Waterford just before the crash.
It was not determined at the scene if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. CHP Sgt. Steve True said at the time that a blood test would be conducted.
Chauvin's final Facebook post was a live video he posted at 11:50 a.m. Saturday. He was listening to live music at an outdoor event where at least some of those around him were wearing beer wristbands that had printed on them, "Enjoy responsibly."
