Les Hughey, senior pastor at Highlands Church is pictured during a sermon at the church in Scottsdale, Arizona on December 17, 2017.

Former Modesto youth pastor on leave at Arizona church amid allegations of misconduct

By Garth Stapley

April 23, 2018 10:35 AM

The senior pastor at an Arizona megachurch is now on leave, according to The Arizona Republic, after The Modesto Bee's weekend report that he had sex with young women when he was a married youth pastor at Modesto's First Baptist Church.

Hughey, 64, admitted to The Bee of having "sinned" in "consensual relations" in the 1970s. Four women told The Bee they were coerced by Hughey, a talented and popular musician whom they described as having rock star status in the local congregation, and two described sexual relations, including intercourse.

A protester held signs as congregants on Sunday approached Highlands Church in Scottsdale, Ariz., for morning service.

Tracy Epler of Los Osos describes her encounters as a teen with then-youth pastor Les Hughey when he served at First Baptist Church in Modesto, Calif. Garth Stapley

