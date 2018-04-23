Former Modesto youth pastor on leave at Arizona church amid allegations of misconduct

The senior pastor at an Arizona megachurch is now on leave, according to The Arizona Republic, after The Modesto Bee's weekend report that he had sex with young women when he was a married youth pastor at Modesto's First Baptist Church.
Hughey, 64, admitted to The Bee of having "sinned" in "consensual relations" in the 1970s. Four women told The Bee they were coerced by Hughey, a talented and popular musician whom they described as having rock star status in the local congregation, and two described sexual relations, including intercourse.
A protester held signs as congregants on Sunday approached Highlands Church in Scottsdale, Ariz., for morning service.
We will have more on this story later this afternoon.
