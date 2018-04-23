Single-vehicle crash on Milnes Road kills Modesto man

A 25-year-old Modesto man was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Milnes Road east of Albers Road in Modesto.
Shortly before 2:45 p.m., Ceasar Martinez was westbound on Milnes behind the wheel of a 2012 Nissan when he drifted left across the eastbound lane and left the roadway, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The car crashed through a barbed-wire fence and into a metal gate. It still continued to move west until striking a Modesto Irrigation District utility pole along the south side of Milnes, the CHP reported.
The pole brought the Nissan to a stop, causing major damage to the car. Martinez was taken to Memorial Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
The CHP said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
