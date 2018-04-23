Crash on Modesto's Yosemite Boulevard sends stroller flying, with baby inside

A stroller being pushed across Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto on Sunday night was thrown about 50 feet when struck by a vehicle, the Modesto Fire Department reported. The baby inside suffered at least abrasions and bruising/swelling, said Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg.
Modesto police Lt. Steve Stanfield said the child was taken by ambulance to Doctors Medical Center and was in stable condition.
The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. A driver going west on Yosemite failed to see a woman pushing the stroller north in the crosswalk at Santa Ana Avenue, Stanfield said. There is no traffic signal at the intersection.
The driver braked but was unable to stop in time and struck the woman and stroller, he said.
A California Highway Patrol officer already in the area was first on scene and reported that a 6-month-old was the victim in the stroller, CHP spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen said. Jesberg said that when firefighters arrived on scene, the officer was carrying the baby, who was conscious and alert.
Medical responders treated the baby and the woman at the scene. The woman apparently did not require ambulance transport.
The driver who hit them remained on scene and cooperated with officers, Stanfield said. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash, he said.
Other than the baby's age, there was no identifying information available Monday morning on those involved in the crash.
