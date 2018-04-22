Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/23/18)

MODESTO
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Public, sufferers, survivors and caregivers are invited to support group program featuring Steven Mitnick, MD, chief medical officer at Gould Medical Group. He will discuss and take questions on issues of quality, safety and preventive testing. Following the program, there will be breakout groups for men and women. The program ends with snacks and socializing. For more information, contact Steve Bain at 209-602-1215.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The club invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week, the club as a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams at 209-568-3096.
What: Candidates forum luncheon
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Latino Community Roundtable invites the public to its second candidates forum luncheon. The forum will be covering the two county board of supervisors’ races, with the opportunity also to meet and hear from the 10th District congressional candidates. Immediately after the luncheon, LCR will vote to endorse candidates in each of the races. Cost is $20 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040 or Jeremiah Williams at 209-568-3096.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, May 3, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 906 J St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The topic of the meeting is “How Fundraising & Finance Can Get Along.” The meeting will feature guest speaker Roxanne Shockey, a CPA and assurance partner with Atherton & Associates. Shockey will cover restricted gifts and what to know about nonprofit accounting, including recent rule changes. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by May 1 at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
PATTERSON
What: Día de los niños/ Día de los libros
When: Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Ave.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library will mark Día de los niños/Día de los libros, or Day of the Child/Day of the Book, a national celebration that emphasizes the importance of literacy, regardless of linguistic or cultural background. This year’s theme is “Wild About Books.” Each branch will host a bilingual Story Time, crafts and activities. Children will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of Friends of the Library. For more information call 209-892-6473.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank Heirloom Garden Club Meeting
When: Wednesday
Where: At home of Terry Harper, 2618 Sierra St.
Info: This meeting will be about heirloom gardening and how to save your seeds, what to plant and how to plant your seeds and many other topics. And the public can also learn about the heirloom garden club. For more information, contact Terry Harper at 209-869-1325 or email harper1142@sbcglobal.net.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's Restaurant, 2501 Fulkerth Rd.
Info: The club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Tuolumne County supervisors forum
When: Monday, April 30, 6 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Community Center, 18775 Manzanita Dr.
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a candidate forum for the four District 3 contenders, which includes Tuolumne Township, Twain Harte and the up-hill communities along the Highway 108 corridor. The candidates who are running to replace Evan Royce, who is not seeking re-election, are Merv Cancio, Anaiah Kirk, Aaron Rasmussen and Laurie Sylwester. For more information about this or other Twain Harte events, contact the chamber at 209-586-4482.
