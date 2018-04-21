Leg amputated in crash near Waterford. Recovered limb taken with man to hospital.

A man's leg was amputated in a crash on Highway 132 near Waterford late Saturday afternoon. Witnesses told authorities he'd been driving recklessly just before the wreck.
The Waterford resident, born in 1983, was driving a Ford Expedition that ended up on its side in a vineyard following the crash that happened about 4:55 p.m., just west of Hopper Road, the CHP reported.
According to Sgt. Steve True from the Modesto office of the California Highway Patrol, witnesses said the man had been driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed through Waterford just before the crash. The vehicle was traveling west on 132 when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and it veered across the eastbound lanes, crashing into the telephone pole on the shoulder, True said.
The impact caused the vehicle to overturn and come to rest on its side partially on the shoulder and partially in the vineyard, he said.
The lower part of the driver's right leg was amputated, True said, and the severed portion was recovered at the scene and taken with him to a Modesto hospital. A female passenger also was taken to the hospital, but her injuries did not appear to be severe, he said. True did not know her relationship to the driver or any other information about the woman.
True said they could not say at the scene if drugs or alcohol were a factor. "At this point we are going to request a legal blood level to rule it out or include it," he said.
