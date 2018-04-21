Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/22/18)

MODESTO
What: Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The commission represents veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to vets. The commission meets the fourth Monday of each month. Members of the public are welcome and are encouraged to volunteer on committees. For more information, call Joe Madden at 209-914-4764.
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Public, sufferers, survivors and caregivers invited to support group program featuring Steven Mitnick, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Gould Medical Group. Dr. Mitnick will discuss and take questions on issues of quality, safety and preventative testing. Following the program there will be breakout groups for men and women. The program ends with snacks and socializing. For more information contact Steve Bain at 209-602-1215.
What: League of Women Voters Lunch & Learn Program
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ridgeway's Restaurant & Lounge, 2401 E Orangeburg Ave.
Info: The public is invited to learn about the role and responsibilities of a county schools superintendent. Dr. Fredrick (Rick) Wentworth, retired Superintendent of Schools in San Joaquin County, will discuss the many duties and functions a county superintendent must fulfill. The luncheon is open to the public; cost is $15 and reservations are not required. For more information, call the league office at 209-524-1698.
OAKDALE
What: Candidates Forum: Congressional District 10
When: Wednesday, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Bianchi Community Center, 110 South Second St.
Info: The public is invited to this forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters and American Association of University Women (AAUW), Oakdale-Riverbank-Escalon Branch. Each candidate will explain his or her platform, answer written audience questions and present a summary. For more information, call 209-480-0387 or email AAUW.ORE@gmail.com.
MARIPOSA
What: International Jazz Day
When: Sunday, April 29, 3 p.m.
Where: Mariposa High School Fiester Auditorium, 5074 Old Highway
Info: United States Air Force Band of the Golden West performance dedicated to Erik Plank, Mariposa High School class of 1985. Free tickets. For more or to get a ticket contact Sharon 209-813-4061 or visit mariposajazzfest.brownpapertickets.com or facebook.com/MariposaJazzFest.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank Heirloom Garden Club Meeting
When: Wednesday
Where: Home of Terry Harper, 2618 Sierra St.
Info: Meeting on heirloom gardening, how to save and plant seeds, what to plant and other topics. Also learn about the heirloom garden club. For more information contact Terry Harper at 209-869-1325 or email harper1142@sbcglobal.net.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: Stanislaus County Civil Grand Jury
When: Deadline: Wednesday
Where: Online
Info: Citizens interested in serving on the Civil Grand Jury from July 1 to June 30 are encouraged to contact the Grand Jury Office at 209-525-4252 or download an application form online at stanct.org/selectionapplication-process. Those qualified will be interviewed by a panel designated by the presiding judge. Grand jurors must be available at least 20 hours per month.
TRACY
What: District 6 Dairy Princess Crown
When: Deadline: Friday, May 11
Where: Online
Info: The local dairy industry is now accepting applications from young women wishing to compete for the District 6 Dairy Princess crown. The winner will represent the dairy industry as a spokeswoman and represent it in appearances at schools, fairs, industry meetings and more. The dairy princess and alternate will participate in a mandatory training, July 9-12. Detailed qualifications can be found on the application, at californiadairypressroom.com/ca-dairy-princesses. For more information call Linda Teixeira 209-634-4500 or 209-402-8305 or CMAB office at cmacedo@cmab.net or 209-484-0690.
TURLOCK
What: Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village Berg Room, 2125 N. Olive Ave.
Info: The Stanislaus County Veterans Advisory Commission seeks participation from veterans and family members. The commission advises the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to veterans. For more information call Joe Madden at 209-914-4764.
