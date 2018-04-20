Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/20/18)

MODESTO
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers for purchase, as well as free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: Viking Vision – Johansen High School’s Celebration of 25 Years
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: Johansen High School, 641 Norseman Dr.
Info: This free event will feature projects, displays, food and more showcasing the school's accomplishments from the past 25 years. Concert and dedication of the Andrew Norman Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Brad Hart at 209-202-4586 or email hart.b@mcs4kids.com.
What: Candidates Forum Luncheon
When: Thursday, April 26, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Latino Community Roundtable forum on the two county board of supervisors races, with an opportunity to also meet and hear from the CD-10 congressional candidates. Immediately after the luncheon, LCR will vote to endorse candidates in each of the races. Cost is $20. For more information or purchase tickets, contact Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040 or Jeremiah Williams at 209-568-3096.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: Stanislaus County Civil Grand Jury
When: Deadline: Wednesday, April 25
Where: Online
Info: Citizens interested in serving on the Civil Grand Jury from July 1 to June 30 are encouraged to contact the Grand Jury Office at 209-525-4252 or go online to download an application form at stanct.org/selectionapplication-process. Those qualified will be interviewed by a panel designated by the presiding judge. Grand jurors must be available at least 20 hours per month.
MARIPOSA
What: International Jazz Day
When: Sunday, April 29, 3 p.m.
Where: Mariposa High School Fiester Auditorium, 5074 Old Highway
Info: United States Air Force Band of the Golden West performance dedicated to Erik Plank, Mariposa High School class of 1985. Free tickets. For more or to get a ticket contact Sharon 209-813-4061 or visit mariposajazzfest.brownpapertickets.com or facebook.com/MariposaJazzFest.
OAKDALE
What: Candidates Forum: Congressional District 10
When: Wednesday, April 25, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Bianchi Community Center, 110 South Second St.
Info: The public is invited to forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters and American Association of University Women (AAUW), Oakdale-Riverbank-Escalon Branch. Each candidate will explain his/her platform, answer audience written questions and present a summary. For more information, call 209-480-0387 or email AAUW.ORE@gmail.com.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank Heirloom Garden Club Meeting
When: Wednesday, April 25
Where: Home of Terry Harper, 2618 Sierra St.
Info: Meeting on heirloom gardening, how to save and plant seeds, what to plant and other topics. Also learn about the heirloom garden club. For more information contact Terry Harper at 209-869-1325 or email harper1142@sbcglobal.net.
TURLOCK
What: Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village Berg Room, 2125 N. Olive Ave.
Info: The Stanislaus County Veterans Advisory Commission seeks participation from veterans and family members. The commission advises the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to veterans. For more information call Joe Madden at 209-914-4764.
75 YEARS AGO: The State Theatre announced the last showing of the film “I Married a Witch,” starring Fredric March and Veronica Lake. The Strand Theater announced two new movies, “Between Us Girls” starring Drew Barrymore and Robert Cummings, and “7 Miles from Alcatraz” with James Craig and Bonita Granville.
