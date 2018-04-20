Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/21/18)

MODESTO
What: Dry Creek Trails Love Modesto Clean-up
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Monterosso Park (Scenic Drive/Coffee Road intersection)
Info: Dry Creek Trails hosts a clean up event as part of the Love Modesto community clean-up day. Meet at Monterosso Park after the Love Modesto festivities downtown. Clean up supplies provided; take work gloves and wear comfortable clothes and sturdy shoes. Barbecue lunch available for volunteers after at the work site. A liability waiver is required; for more information and to obtain a waiver, visit lovemodesto.com/communityservice.
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, April 23, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Steven Mitnick, Chief Medical Officer at Gould Medical Group, will discuss and take questions on issues of quality, safety and preventative testing. Following the program there will be breakout groups for men and women. The program ends with snacks and socializing. For more information contact Steve Bain at 209-602-1215.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: Weekly lunch meeting with presentation and discussion of upcoming club events. Seats are limited, reservations required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, May 3, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 906 J St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, lunch meeting and discussion on “How Fundraising & Finance Can Get Along.” Roxanne Shockey, a CPA and Assurance Partner with Atherton & Associates, will cover understanding restricted gifts and what to know about nonprofit accounting, including recent rule changes. Cost is $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, May 1 at 4 p.m. For more information email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
CERES
What: Día de los niños/Día de los libros
When: Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library will mark Día de los niños/Día de los libros, or Day of the Child/Day of the Book, a national celebration that emphasizes the importance of literacy, regardless of linguistic or cultural background. This year’s theme is “Wild About Books.” Each branch will host a bilingual storytime, crafts and activities. Children will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of Friends of the Library. For more information call 209-537-8938.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee’s Restaurant, 2501 Fulkerth Rd.
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Tuolumne County Supervisors Forum
When: Monday, April 30, 6 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Community Center, 18775 Manzanita Drive
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors forum for the four District 3 contenders running to replace Evan Royce, who is not seeking re-election: Merv Cancio, Anaiah Kirk, Aaron Rasmussen and Laurie Sylwester. For more information contact the Chamber at 209-586-4482.
100 YEARS AGO: It was announced that a British Officer, Major General Sir Ernest Dunlop Swinton, who helped invent the tank, would be in Modesto, part of a reward for citizen efforts during the Liberty Loan campaign. The United States Treasury Department sent Swinton as a thank you for raising money through the program. Modesto was the smallest city in the United States to have such a visit from a high ranking official. The event was held in the Modesto High School Auditorium.
