She was in labor on Crows Landing Road. Then, first-responders arrived.

By Patty Guerra

April 20, 2018 10:24 AM

A baby boy born in Modesto on Friday morning will have an interesting birth story to share.

According to a post on the Modesto California Highway Patrol's Facebook page, a woman went into labor on Crows Landing Road.

Modesto-area CHP officers and firefighters from the Modesto Fire Department were called to the scene. They both helped the woman's husband deliver "a healthy baby boy," the CHP said.

"The Modesto Fire Department and (American Medical Response personnel) did an amazing job taking care of mamma and her newly born child. Congratulations!"

There was no word if the child got a ticket for tying up traffic.

