Candidates jostle for toeholds at congressional debate

Differences among six candidates hoping to replace Rep. Jeff Denham in Congress became more clear when, at Wednesday's debate, they were asked to name their top legislative priority.
Virginia Madueño, whose parents came from Mexico, settled on immigration reform.
Sue Zwahlen and Michael Eggman said fixing health care is the most pressing need.
We need better-paying jobs, said Josh Harder.
Mike Barkley's first move, he said, would be to repeal the tax bill.
Those were the Democrats. Ted Howze, the only Republican at Wednesday's event, said, "America is headed on a path of bankruptcy," and talked about revising Social Security and other "entitlements."
Denham didn't attend the forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Stanislaus County at Modesto's Tenth Street Place. His name appeared on a placard in front of an empty chair, just like Monday's well-attended debate at the Salida library, hosted by the California Alliance for Retired Americans (Howze missed that one too).
All candidates' dislike for the GOP incumbent was evident at both events. They described him as more interested in supporting wealthy campaign donors and corporations than constituents in the 10th Congressional District, covering Stanislaus County and south San Joaquin County.
"Every candidate is here because we want to beat Jeff Denham," Harder said.
Because Congress is in session, Denham is in Washington, D.C., noted League president Mary Giventer.
Other similarities among the candidates were easy to spot: All like the idea of immigration reform, all support safe and reliable water, all seek to boost the local economy. All indicated that Congress has become more relevant to regular people, as national leaders grapple with decisions affecting paychecks, the makeup of communities and the price of medication.
Howze, a conservative, chose his words carefully as he broke from the pack on various issues like gun control ("We don't need to infringe on law-abiding gun owners") and accepting more refugees from war-torn nations, suggesting screening for "young men of fighting age coming here as individuals." And he was the only debater who doesn't hate the tax reform narrowly passed by Congress, with a "yes" vote from Denham, in December.
The Democratic candidates stood out from time to time as well.
Madueño was the only one to question the Endangered Species Act, for how it "affects so many farmers."
Harder wants to extend California's gun-control laws to the rest of the country, he said.
Eggman, a beekeeper, would work on restoring civility by offering jars of honey to key players on the hill, he said.
And Barkley was the only candidate favoring high-speed rail without reservation, as well as a repeal of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Notable quotes:
Barkley: "Taking in refugees is a duty we owe to the civilized world."
Zwahlen: "Respect is what we need more of in Congress ... It's time to put bickering aside."
Harder: "The tax bill was one of the most unpopular pieces of major legislation to be passed in decades. Most of us believed it wouldn't do anything to benefit us."
Madueño: "We don't need somebody in Washington, D.C., who pretends to know what the issues are and doesn't have those connections to the community."
Eggman: "Denham has proved to be a rubber stamp for the Trump administration. He stands with big corporations instead of working for families."
Howze: "We need to replace a big talker with a big doer."
