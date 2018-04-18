Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/19/18)

MODESTO
What: West Modesto Job Fair
When: Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: King-Kennedy Center, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive
Info: The NAACP Modesto/Stanislaus Branch 1048 and West Modesto Community Collaborative host job fair with onsite interviews. Take resumes, if available. For more information contact NAACP at 209-896-9196 or naacpmodestostanislaus@gmail.com or West Modesto Community Collaborative at 209-522-6902 or email mmarin@westmodestocollaborative.com.
What: 6 Cups to College Mentoring Program
When: Thursday, 11 a.m. to noon
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: SCOE seeks mentors for program that pairs community members with high school students who would most benefit from assistance with college and career guidance. Matched by gender, and when possible, by college major/career interest. Orientations in the Patterson Room. For more information call 209-238-1717 or visit www.stancoe.org/6Cups.
What: Measure L Public Funds Meeting
When: Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Robertson Road Elementary School, 1821 Robertson Road
Info: Members of the public are invited to learn more about the sidewalk improvements planned in the vicinity of Robertson Road School. Exhibits staffed by project engineers will be available before and after the presentation. A second public meeting will be held April 30 at Bret Harte Elementary School in Modesto. For more information, call the Project Hotline at 209-464-4350, Ext. 1; email Hotline@buethepr.com; or send mail to Public Outreach Coordinator, Measure L Sidewalks Project, P.O. Box 4436, Stockton, 95204.
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, April 23, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: Public, sufferers, survivors and caregivers invited to support group program featuring Steven Mitnick, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Gould Medical Group. Dr. Mitnick will discuss and take questions on issues of quality, safety and preventative testing. Following the program there will be breakout groups for men and women. The program ends with snacks and socializing. For more information contact Steve Bain at 209-602-1215.
CERES
What: Día de los niños/Día de los libros
When: Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: Ceres Library, 2250 Magnolia St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library will mark Día de los niños/Día de los libros, or Day of the Child/Day of the Book, a national celebration that emphasizes the importance of literacy, regardless of linguistic or cultural background. This year’s theme is “Wild About Books.” Each branch will host a bilingual storytime, crafts and activities. Children will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of Friends of the Library. For more information call 209-537-8938.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank Heirloom Garden Club Meeting
When: Wednesday, April 25
Where: At home of Terry Harper, 2618 Sierra St.
Info: Meeting about heirloom gardening and how to save seeds, what to plant, how to plant seeds and other topics. For more information contact Terry Harper at 209-869-1325 or email harper1142@sbcglobal.net.
TURLOCK
What: Cat Network of Stanislaus spay and neuter clinics
When: Through Friday
Where: Turlock Spay and Neuter Clinic, 351 N Walnut Road
Info: Low-cost spay and neuter clinics offered for feral/stray cats. Cost is $20-$35 with some financial assistance available. For more information call 209-735-0604 or visit catnetworkofstanislaus.org.
50 YEARS AGO: A nationwide strike, with exceptions in Alaska, Hawaii and parts of New England, affected phone communications in the Modesto area. The Communications Workers of America went on strike the previous day, asking for a 10.5 percent wage increase. Mayor Lee. H. Davies, also Modesto district manager of Pacific Telephone Company, noted there were few interruptions, however three men were working the system’s commercial section where 24 normally were needed. The strike lasted six weeks.
