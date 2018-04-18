Reprieve for Modesto's Nasco store lasted a year. See what's ahead for ag/ed retailer.

Three hundred sixty-four days after Nasco announced to Modesto customers that its retail store was given a reprieve, the retailer of educational and agricultural supplies says it's leaving town after all.
The regional business office at 1208 Floyd Ave. will close at the end of April, Nasco CEO Olivia Nelligan told The Bee, and the store at 401 Bangs Ave. will close at the end of June. "We will be looking to sub-let these locations," she said.
The closure affects 18 employees, Nelligan said. Two sales representatives will remain in the Modesto area.
The Modesto operation will be consolidated into Nasco's headquarters in Fort Atkinson, Wisc. In a news release, Nelligan said, "In support of the changing business climate, and in order to better serve our diverse and loyal customer base, we have made the decision to close our Modesto retail store in favor of investing in our fulfillment, assortment, and e-commerce channel, ensuring that we can meet our customers' needs regardless of when, where, or how they shop."
She said the company is grateful for the loyalty of Modesto-area customers and will continue to mail them its catalogs and product guides. "We are also working to create a more accessible and comprehensive assortment at eNasco.com. Additionally, our sales team will continue working to ensure educators throughout the state have dedicated representation to service their classroom and district needs across multiple disciplines including science, math, art education, physical education, etc."
In late March 2017, Nasco announced it would be cutting its Modesto office and catalog outlet store staff by about two-thirds and closing the Stoddard Road retail location. The company had been in Modesto since the late 1960s and at its Stoddard site since 1994.
A few weeks later, on April 19, then-CEO Craig Johnson said that “based upon feedback from our loyal customers in the Modesto area,” Nasco would open a retail store at another location in Modesto. It did that, moving in August to new home on Bangs Avenue in a site formerly occupied by Modesto Hobby and Crafts.
"Now, after reflection, we are following our customers online and hope our Modesto area customers will follow us as well,” Nelligan said Wednesday.
A Showing and Grooming Clinic scheduled for Sunday, April 29, will go on as scheduled, Nasco said. It will feature grooming tips and advice for swine, sheep and boer goats, with local industry breeders conducting demonstrations throughout the day. Free lunch will be provided and there is no preregistration required.
As the Nasco store prepares to close, it will have "an inventory clearance event," Nelligan said, "and in particular, there will be many bargains during our Showing and Grooming Clinic."
