Live wires, water put driver in peril after early morning downtown Modesto crash

A driver was told to stay in his or her vehicle after shearing off a fire hydrant and hitting a power pole in downtown Modesto early Wednesday.
About 2 a.m., Modesto police were first on scene at Needham and J streets, where the car was in contact with live power lines and resting in water from the hydrant, according to a Modesto Fire Department report.
The initial report was that the vehicle was on fire, but firefighters found no evidence it was.
A Modesto Irrigation District crew quickly was called to the scene to cut power to the lines, while city of Modesto public works shut off the water flow.
The driver was evaluated medically and by police for possible impairment. Information on the outcome of the evaluations was not immediately available Wednesday morning. Neither was the driver's age or gender.
We'll have more information as it's available.
Any witnesses to the crash are urged to call the Modesto Police Department at 209-572-9500.
