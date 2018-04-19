Dreams can come true ... and it happened to a 6-year-old Modesto girl

Six-year-old Isabella Hernandez was treated to a princess-themed party Thursday at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto as a sendoff to an April 30 visit to Disneyland.
The hospital and Make-A-Wish foundation surprised the girl with the arrival of prince charming in a horse-drawn carriage followed by dancing with Disney princesses.
Isabella has undergone multiple surgeries for a congenital heart condition. She was honored at the Make-A-Wish charity ball last month at the DoubleTree in Modesto. She's the daughter of Michael and Allison Hernandez.
