Isabella Hernandez, 6, is surrounded by Disney princesses as part of the Make-A-Wish program at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, April 19, 2018. Isabella has a congenital heart defect and her wish was to go to Disneyland, the hospital hosted a princess party as a way to kick her trip off. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

News

Dreams can come true ... and it happened to a 6-year-old Modesto girl

By Ken Carlson

kcarlson@modbee.com

April 19, 2018 05:27 PM

Six-year-old Isabella Hernandez was treated to a princess-themed party Thursday at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto as a sendoff to an April 30 visit to Disneyland.

The hospital and Make-A-Wish foundation surprised the girl with the arrival of prince charming in a horse-drawn carriage followed by dancing with Disney princesses.

Isabella has undergone multiple surgeries for a congenital heart condition. She was honored at the Make-A-Wish charity ball last month at the DoubleTree in Modesto. She's the daughter of Michael and Allison Hernandez.

