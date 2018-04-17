Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/18/18)

MODESTO
What: Latino Emergency Council Meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Guest speaker Modesto Fire EMS Coordinator David Dalman will demonstrate hands-only CPR. For more information contact Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
What: Emergency Food and Shelter Program application workshop
When: Friday, RSVP deadline
Where: United Way of Stanislaus County, 422 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Stanislaus County Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) opens the competitive application process for Phase 35 funding of $368,425, awarded by the Department of Homeland Security. Funding consideration will be given to eligible local organizations with an existing emergency food and shelter program. April 25 workshop attendance is mandatory to apply, with RSVP by Friday. For more information, or to RSVP email Rebecca Ciszek at rlciszek@comcast.net.
What: Dry Creek Trails Love Modesto Clean-up
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Monterosso Park (Scenic Drive/Coffee Road intersection)
Info: Dry Creek Trails hosts a clean up event as part of the Love Modesto community clean-up day. Meet at Monterosso Park after the Love Modesto festivities downtown. Clean up supplies provided; take work gloves and wear comfortable clothes and sturdy shoes. Barbecue lunch available for volunteers after at the work site. A liability waiver is required; for more information and to obtain a waiver, visit lovemodesto.com/communityservice.
What: Viking Vision: Johansen High School’s 25th anniversary celebration
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: Johansen High School, 641 Norseman Drive
Info: This free event will feature projects, displays, food and more showcasing the school's accomplishments from the past 25 years. Concert and dedication of the Andrew Norman Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Brad Hart at 209-202-4586 or email hart.b@mcs4kids.com.
CERES
What: Community Groundwater Workshop
When: Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Ceres Community Center, 2701 4th St.
Info: West Turlock Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agency will hold a public workshop for local groundwater managers, the first in a series of public meetings to engage local stakeholders in the development of a subbasin groundwater sustainability plan. For more information, call 209-883-8374, email info@turlockgroundwater.org or visit www.tid.org.
KEYES
What: Día de los niños/Día de los libros
When: Wednesday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Keyes Library, 4420 Maud Ave.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library will mark Día de los niños/Día de los libros, or Day of the Child/Day of the Book, a national celebration that emphasizes the importance of literacy, regardless of linguistic or cultural background. This year’s theme is “Wild About Books.” Each branch will host a bilingual storytime, crafts and activities. Children will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of Friends of the Library. For more information call 209-847-4204.
OAKDALE
What: Auditions for “Beauty and the Beast”
When: Thursday, 5 p.m.
Where: Oakdale High School, 739 West G St.
Info: Youth Entertainment Stage — “YES” Company — seeks students grades 7-12 to be actors, singers, dancers and crew for Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Auditions will be in the theater at Oakdale High School. No experience or preparation necessary. All audition materials are provided. For more information, call Melanee Wyatt, YES Company founding artistic director, at 209-238-6850, or visit stancoe.org/division/educational-options/yes-company.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that between 1970 and 1976, the City of Modesto grew faster than other cities its size nationally with the most growth in the northwest and northeast sections. A report titled “Land use in the Modesto urban area 1976,” written by the city Planning and Community Development Department, noted that the city was incorporated in 1884 with a population of 1,693. The city grew 4.4 percent annually, with 5.4 percent growth in the 1960s and 5.8 percent between April 1970 and Jan. 1, 1977.
Comments