Love Modesto in need of more love. Here's where you can help

Love Modesto still needs help for its annual community service day this Saturday, in which volunteers will fan out across the city taking on such projects as cleaning up parks, collecting books for needy kids and visiting seniors in rest homes.

The event is in its 10th year, and organizers are expecting 7,000 to 10,000 volunteers to take part in more than 100 projects. But some projects still need volunteers.

Those projects include doing yard work for cancer survivors, cleaning up the Modesto Senior Citizens Center, keeping Graceada Park free of litter and trash during Earth Day festivities there on Saturday, collecting food for Inter-Faith Ministries, and working at Stanislaus Elementary School, including in the school garden.

To learn more — including how to volunteer — visit www.lovemodesto.com. Festivities kick off at 8 a.m. in front of the Gallo Center for the Arts at I and 10th streets in downtown. Volunteers will receive free Love Modesto T-shirts and other giveaways, including Modesto Nuts tickets.

SIGN UP