Know a nurse looking for a job? Modesto-area hospitals offering bonuses up to $15,000

The company that owns Doctors Medical Center and two other hospitals in the Northern San Joaquin Valley will hold events this week to recruit nurses and other allied health professionals.
Events like this are common in a nation with a growing shortage of nurses needed for patient care in hospitals and health facilities. For some time, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has predicted more than a million vacancies for nurses in the U.S. by 2022. And nursing schools are not turning out enough graduates to fill the void.
To attract nurses, health care employers across the country are offering sign-on bonuses up to $20,000, relocation reimbursements, housing and even college tuition for the children of nurses, according to a CNN Money report last month.
Tenet Healthcare Corp. is mostly offering sign-on bonuses for the harder-to-fill nursing jobs at Doctors of Modesto, Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock and Doctors Hospital of Manteca.
The recruiting events including interviews and on-the-spot hiring decisions are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Doctors Medical Center conference center at 1445 McHenry Ave., and at Emanuel, 825 Delbon Ave., Turlock and Doctors Hospital, 1205 E. North St., Manteca.
"There is a well-known nationwide nursing shortage and, like many hospitals, we hold these types of events on an ongoing basis to help us fill those needs," said Tiffani Burns, marketing manager for Doctors of Modesto.
The sign-on bonuses offered by Tenet are up to $15,000 for certain highly skilled positions. Doctors of Modesto has recently offered top bonuses for nurses in neurosurgery and intensive care and $10,000 sign-on bonuses for neonatal intensive care and critical care.
A recent job posting for Emanuel Medical Center shows a $15,000 sign-on bonus for an intensive care or critical care nurse.
Emanuel's career site markets the hospital to health professionals in other regions of the country with promos touting California's weather (no freezing winters and tornadoes), as well as the state's natural attractions and the joys of raising a family in Turlock.
Memorial Medical Center, affiliated with Sutter Health, drew about 65 people to a job fair in February. The Modesto hospital regularly holds events to recruit nurses and other health professionals, particularly for services such as critical care, intensive care, surgery and the emergency department, said Jill Ayres, a recruiter for Sutter Health.
Tenet's recruitment events this week emphasize a need for experienced nurses and positions in critical care, imaging, laboratory, medical-surgical telemetry, pharmacy and psychiatric care.
Burns said job candidates attending the events should come prepared for interviews and bring at least four resumes.
The three Tenet hospitals in the region have a combined 780 acute care beds. In addition, Doctors Medical Center operates the 67-bed Doctors Behavioral Health Center on Claus Road in Modesto.
Comments