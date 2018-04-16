Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/17/18)

MODESTO
What: Candidates’ Forum: Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools
When: Tuesday, 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Schools Building, 1100 H St., Modesto
Info: Voters can meet and question the candidates running for county superintendent in the June primary election. Free and open to the public; enter the building through the G Street or 12th Street entrances. For more information, call the 209-524-1698.
What: Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Rd.
Info: Carol Childers of the LDS Family History Center located at the El Vista church will discuss the familysearch.org web site and a new mobile app. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information contact Diane Seiger at 818-419-6739 or email dmes449@aol.com.
What: Candidates’ Forum - U.S. House of Representatives - District 10
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County/City of Modesto Chambers, 1010 10th St.
Info: The League of Women Voters Stanislaus County is hosting a candidates’ forum for voters to meet and question the candidates running in the June 5 primary election for Congressional District 10. It is free and open to the public. Please enter on the 10th Street side. For more information, call the League office at 209-524-1698.
What: Candidates Forum Luncheon
When: Thursday, April 26, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Red Event Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Latino Community Roundtable invites the public to its second candidates forum luncheon. The forum will be covering the two county board of supervisors’ races, with the opportunity to also meet and hear from the CD-10 congressional candidates. Immediately after the luncheon, LCR will vote to endorse candidates in each of the races. Cost is $20 per person. For more information or purchase tickets, contact Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040 or Jeremiah Williams at 209-568-3096.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank Heirloom Garden Club Meeting
When: Wednesday, April 25
Where: At home of Terry Harper, 2618 Sierra St.
Info: This meeting will be about heirloom gardening and how to save your seeds, what to plant and how to plant your seeds and many other topics. And the public can also learn about the heirloom garden club. For more information contact Terry Harper at 209-869-1325 or email harper1142@sbcglobal.net.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Presidential Candidates
When: Wednesday and Thursday
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Dr.
Info: he Columbia College Presidential Search Committee has selected two finalists who will participate in open community forums scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, in the Dogwood Forum Building. Wednesday’s meet and greet will be from12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with Dr. Santanu Bandyopadhyay, Executive Vice President of Educational Programs and Student Services, Cypress College. Thursday’s meet and greet will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with Dr. James Todd, Vice President of Student Services at Modesto Junior College. For more information call Cari Craven at 209-588-5115 or email cravenc@yosemite.edu or visit http://www.gocolumbia.edu.
TURLOCK
What: Cat Network of Stanislaus spay and neuter clinics
When: Through Friday
Where: Turlock Spay and Neuter Clinic, 351 N Walnut Road
Info: Low-cost spay and neuter clinics offered for feral/stray cats. Cost is $20-$35 with some financial assistance available. For more information call 209-735-0604 or visit catnetworkofstanislaus.org.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: Civil grand jurors sought
When: Through April 25
Info: Stanislaus Superior Court is looking for residents to serve on the 2018-19 civil grand jury. The deadline for applications is April 25. The primary function of the grand jury is to act as a public “watchdog” by investigating and issuing reports about local government agencies that include county and city government, special districts and school districts. Qualified applicants will be interviewed by judges and court administration officials. There will be 30 finalists chosen. Then, a 19-member grand jury panel with four alternates will be selected in open court through a random process. Anyone interested in serving on the 2018-19 civil grand jury can call the grand jury office at (209) 525-4252 or download the grand jury application from the court’s web site.
25 YEARS AGO: In 1981, yearly tuition at California State Universities was $252. The state university tuition rose an average of about $140, however not evenly, and by 1992 tuition rose to $338. The state legislature had plans in 1993 to tack on an additional $480 to tuition costs. The estimated cost to attend California State Universities, the end of 1993, could have cost $1,788, almost seven times more than its was in 1981. Additionally, University officials want to raise fees until state university tuition matched the national average of about $2,300 by 1995.
