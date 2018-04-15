Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/16/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto City Schools student representative
When: Ends today - Monday
Where: Online
Info: Modesto City Schools is now accepting applications for the student representative to the Board of Education. The position is open to current sophomores and juniors in Modesto City Schools. The student representative also serves as the Inter-High Council President. For more information, contact Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977 or email at fortuna.b@mcs4kids.com or visit www.mcs4kids.com.
What: Yosemite Community College District board
When: Tuesday, 11 am.
Where: YCCD office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board of Trustees will be meeting for a board study session in the district’s board room. There will also be an opportunity for Columbia College participants in the Manzanita Room 256, located at 11600 Columbia College Drive. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Senior Mental Health Awareness
When: Tuesday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: CareMore Care Center, 1801 H St., Suite C-1
Info: CareMore holds its free Senior Educational Series the third Tuesday of each month for seniors. Mental health awareness and mindfulness are the focus for March; prizes and refreshments. For more information, contact Courtney Morse at 209-530-7520 or email courtney.morse@caremore.com or visit caremore.com.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week, the club has a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: Auditions for “Beauty and the Beast”
When: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Youth Entertainment Stage — “YES” Company — is seeking students in grades 7-12 to be actors, singers, dancers and crew for Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” The auditions will be in the recital hall at Modesto Junior College East Campus and other locations and days throughout the county. Attendance at only one audition is required. No experience or preparation necessary. All audition materials are provided. For more information, call Melanee Wyatt, YES Company founding artistic director, at 209-238-6850, or visit stancoe.org/division/educational-options/yes-company.
CERES
What: Community Groundwater Workshop
When: Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Ceres Community Center, 2701 4th Street
Info: West Turlock Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agency will be holding a public workshop for local groundwater managers, the first in a series of public meetings to engage local stakeholders in the development of a Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Turlock Subbasin. For more information, call 209-883-8374, email info@turlockgroundwater.org or visit www.tid.org.
KEYES
What: Día de los niños/ Día de los libros
When: Wednesday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Keyes Library, 4420 Maud Ave.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library will mark Día de los niños/Día de los libros, or Day of the Child/Day of the Book, a national celebration that emphasizes the importance of literacy, regardless of linguistic or cultural background. This year’s theme is “Wild About Books.” Each branch will host a bilingual Story Time, crafts and activities. Children will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of Friends of the Library. For more information, call 209-847-4204.
TURLOCK
What: Concert: Turlock Jazz Summit
When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center’s Music Series brings together the jazz bands of Stan State and Turlock and Pitman High Schools. The high schools will perform big band classics with the Stan State Jazz Ensemble, and will be directed by Daniel Baudino, Turlock High; Joe Mazzaferro, Stan State; and Ruben Modesto, Pitman High. Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 Carnegie members and students. Available at the door. For more information, call 209-632-5761 or visit carnegieartsturlock.org.
What: Cat Network of Stanislaus spay and neuter clinics
When: Through Friday
Where: Turlock Spay and Neuter Clinic, 351 N. Walnut Road
Info: Low-cost spay and neuter clinics offered for feral/stray cats. Cost is $20-$35 with some financial assistance available. For more information, call 209-735-0604 or visit catnetworkofstanislaus.org.
