Stanislaus County birth announcements (04/16/18)

Bee Staff Reports

April 15, 2018 02:06 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

April 4

DECOUTO: Andraya and Paul, Hughson, boy

FOUNTAIN: Crystal and Roger, Modesto, girl

April 5

HOMFELD: Christina and Shawn Miller, Tracy, girl

TOMA: Boleen and Dankha Dankha, Modesto, girl

COLE: Ashley and Andrew Howell, Modesto, girl

April 6

JOHNSON: Denise and Ryan, Stockton, boy

CALDERON: Maria and Jesus, Modesto, girl

REDINGTON: Dagmar and Justin Barnes, Atwater, girl

CRUZ: Mary and Jose, Modesto, boy

MCCLELLON: Morgan and Andrew Brooksher, Linden, girl

BECERRA: Belen and Rene Quiroz-Ureta, San Jose, girl

LOWRY: Allison and David, Manteca, boy

BECERRA-DUENAS: Paz and Felix Perez, Patterson, boy

TIBBS: Kristine and David, Modesto, boy

April 7

NAHLIK: Elizabeth and Jeffrey Dolen, Manteca, boy

CASTRO: Monique and Daniel Garcia, Newman, girl

GULUARTE: Ashley and Xavier, Patterson, girl

CASTILLO: Maryanne and Sergio Marin-Constanza, Tracy, boy

April 8

MCCARTY: Ariel and Michael Predes, Modesto, boy

HART: Kristina and Eric, Turlock, boy

GIMINEZ: Evelia and Sai, Stockton, girl

April 9

GOUVEIA: Emily and Gregory, Turlock, girl

LEWIS: Michelle and James, Denair, boy

AGUON: Elyssa and Ezgar Tejeda, Stockton, boy

MILLER: Michelle and Joshua, Modesto, girl

MEDRANO: Lidia and Alfredo, Jr., Stockton, boy

April 10

ANNOTTI: Ashley and Frank Santos, Lathrop, girl

SALAS: Sandra and Jason, Turlock, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

April 5

GARCIA: Stephanie and Jose, Delhi, boy

KAUR: Mandeep and Kulwant Singh, Ceres, girl

April 6

ABRAM: Cassandra and Michael, Turlock, girl

April 8

QUEZADA: Angelina, Livingston, girl

April 9

NUNEZ: Fabiola and Hugo Castellon, Turlock, boy

MENDOZA: Jacqueline and Victor, Modesto, boy

WOODS: Stacey and Christopher Jergenson, Winton, girl

CORTES: Andrea, Livingston, girl

April 10

BARRERA: Gabrielle and Turlock, girl

DEORA: Jyotsna and Ankush Singh, Turlock, boy

April 12

HARRIS: Melissa and Gavin, Turlock, boy

