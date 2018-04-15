Stanislaus County birth announcements (04/16/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
April 4
DECOUTO: Andraya and Paul, Hughson, boy
FOUNTAIN: Crystal and Roger, Modesto, girl
April 5
HOMFELD: Christina and Shawn Miller, Tracy, girl
TOMA: Boleen and Dankha Dankha, Modesto, girl
COLE: Ashley and Andrew Howell, Modesto, girl
April 6
JOHNSON: Denise and Ryan, Stockton, boy
CALDERON: Maria and Jesus, Modesto, girl
REDINGTON: Dagmar and Justin Barnes, Atwater, girl
CRUZ: Mary and Jose, Modesto, boy
MCCLELLON: Morgan and Andrew Brooksher, Linden, girl
BECERRA: Belen and Rene Quiroz-Ureta, San Jose, girl
LOWRY: Allison and David, Manteca, boy
BECERRA-DUENAS: Paz and Felix Perez, Patterson, boy
TIBBS: Kristine and David, Modesto, boy
April 7
NAHLIK: Elizabeth and Jeffrey Dolen, Manteca, boy
CASTRO: Monique and Daniel Garcia, Newman, girl
GULUARTE: Ashley and Xavier, Patterson, girl
CASTILLO: Maryanne and Sergio Marin-Constanza, Tracy, boy
April 8
MCCARTY: Ariel and Michael Predes, Modesto, boy
HART: Kristina and Eric, Turlock, boy
GIMINEZ: Evelia and Sai, Stockton, girl
April 9
GOUVEIA: Emily and Gregory, Turlock, girl
LEWIS: Michelle and James, Denair, boy
AGUON: Elyssa and Ezgar Tejeda, Stockton, boy
MILLER: Michelle and Joshua, Modesto, girl
MEDRANO: Lidia and Alfredo, Jr., Stockton, boy
April 10
ANNOTTI: Ashley and Frank Santos, Lathrop, girl
SALAS: Sandra and Jason, Turlock, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
April 5
GARCIA: Stephanie and Jose, Delhi, boy
KAUR: Mandeep and Kulwant Singh, Ceres, girl
April 6
ABRAM: Cassandra and Michael, Turlock, girl
April 8
QUEZADA: Angelina, Livingston, girl
April 9
NUNEZ: Fabiola and Hugo Castellon, Turlock, boy
MENDOZA: Jacqueline and Victor, Modesto, boy
WOODS: Stacey and Christopher Jergenson, Winton, girl
CORTES: Andrea, Livingston, girl
April 10
BARRERA: Gabrielle and Turlock, girl
DEORA: Jyotsna and Ankush Singh, Turlock, boy
April 12
HARRIS: Melissa and Gavin, Turlock, boy
