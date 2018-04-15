Stanislaus County licensed to wed (04/16/18)

STANISLAUS COUNTY
PEREZ, Jovany and LOPEZ, Jessica M.
EHLERS, Aaron W. and DICOSTANZO, Megan A.
BROWN, Trevor G. J. and CAUWELS, Kristy C.
PIATT, Andrea D. and CLARK, Christopher D.
GONZALEZ, Humberto and MORALES, Osiris A.
ALLEN, Susan A. and CLIPPER, Michael F.
SELF, Mitchell B. and LAMBERT, Mary M. R.
GALINDO, Abimael A. and RODRIGUEZ, Olivia A.
CUEVAS-RUBIO, Victor A. and ALVAREZ-PEREZ, Lucia
ORTIZ-LOPEZ, Ana K. and ZAMBRANO-HERNANDEZ, Casiano
MAGANA, JR., Raymond F. and GRENINGER, Dail R.
BAKER, Brittney M. and NUNES, Christopher J.
MARTINS, Caroline P. and NUNES, Andrew A.
MUSLEH, Diana A. and AKPOVI, Gbewonmian P. G.
MILLER, John C. and MINOR, Linda A.
TORREGROZA, Karlie J. and HARRIS, Danny J.
BROCK, Darren A. and SAIA, Salinea R.
DIAZ-MENDOZA, Andrea S. and TORRES-GOMEZ, Oscar S.
CABALLO, Kayli A. and SCOTT, Dalton J.
BLACK, JR., Christopher K. and PAYNE, Danelle W.
MASSOD, Michelle E. and RODRIGUEZ, JR., Michael J.
JOHNSON, Lauren R. and GIESBRECHT, Justin T.
GLANCY, Nicholas G. A. and VIERA, Mariela
BUSTAMANTE, Jazmine and GONZALEZ-LIZOLA, Leobardo
CARDOSO, Tiberio M. and MALDONADO-LOPEZ, Jeanette M.
DAY, Cassandra M. and NELSON, Mark S.
SHANDEL, Nicholas A. and FLOOD, Megan J.
VALARDE-ESCOTO, Anadeli E. and SANCHEZ-ARELLANO, Mario A.
HANSEN, Leticia M. and CASIAS, Jesus H.
GUERRERO, Angelique M. and OLVERA, Patrick D.
PLASENCIA, Arnoldo and ASTI, Sergio D.
TENG, Brenda T. and CARDOZA-GALLEGOS, Martin A.
SAMRA, Rajvir S. and MAAN, Saranjeet K.
RODRIGUEZ, Robert and GARCIA, Luz M.
CERVANTES-HERREJON, Cintia G. and MATTHEW, II, Mitchell J.
RIOS, Gregory P. and LARA, Valerie A.
OPENDA, Davis M. and MOMANYI, Stella K.
BRADFORD, David A. and LINTON, Carol C.
BLANKENSHIP, Brian L. and MURILLO, Natalie T.
ANGIN, JR., Ronald J. and NELSON, Sharon K.
ROOT, Jason C. and HALEY, Susan R.
VIGIL, Hector N. and LOPEZ, Sandra
DALLY, Judy-Ann D. and GARCIA-TURNER, Ruben B.
SOLORIO-GUTIERREZ, Juan C. and MADRIGAL-TORRES, Diana
CRUISE, Kaitlin J. and MARTINEZ, Sebastian J.
PARRA, Donna L. and BETTENCOURT, JR., Michael D.
CARDONA, Richard D. T. and DEL RIO, Maria E.
RILEY, Taylor J. and MARQUEZ, Brandon P.
RAMIREZ, JR., Gerardo and WALTERS, Amanda J.
LUNA, Bianca B. and RENTERIA, Enrique P.
GODFREY, Jeremiah D. and CASAS, Luisa A.
ESHOZADEH, Ramio U. and RASHO, Dalia A.
LOZA, Yessenia Y. and PEREZ, Ernesto
MACINTYRE, Hannah M. and BUENROSTRO, JR., David C.
GILL, Manpreet S. and BRAR, Manvir K.
HARROLD, JR., John S. and HARMON, Susan M.
ATHAN, JR., Theodore M. and ECKERT, Megan N.
VILLASENOR, Maribel and MORENO, Nelson
DHALIWAL, Jasdeep S. and MATHUR, Mehndi S.
LUNA, Nancie Y. and CHAVEZ, Antonio R.
SOLORIO-GUTIERREZ, Juan C. and MADRIGAL-TORRES, Diana
Comments