Man found dead in a field following wreck east of Patterson

A 30-year-old man was found dead in a field Sunday morning after he was ejected from his vehicle following a crash east of Patterson, authorities said.
Sgt. Bryan Hefner of the California Highway Patrol said the man was traveling north on South Carpenter Road near Crows Landing Road at an unknown speed when he lost control of his vehicle, over-corrected to return to the road before the vehicle overturned.
The victim was ejected from the car. The CHP could not immediately determine when the wreck occurred. They were called to the scene at about 6:30 a.m.
Hefner did not have the man's hometown. His identity will be released once his family has been notified.
